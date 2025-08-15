First Northern Lights registered in Murmansk Region

MURMANSK, August 15. /TASS/. The first Northern Lights (aurora borealis) after end of the polar day, when the sun all the time remains above the horizon, was registered in the Murmansk Region, Governor Andrey Chibis wrote on Telegram.

"Northern Lights in the Murmansk Region can be seen even in summer. Last night, the first lights were registered after the polar day finished. The season has started, we invite visitors," he wrote.

The Murmansk Region's Tourism Committee stresses necessary safety precautions in hunting for the Northern Lights and advises using certified guides. The region has organized facilities equipped with everything necessary for single and group tourists to observe the phenomenon.

Northern Lights in the Murmansk Region may be observed between late August and April. Most scenic lights are in the winter months, especially if the air temperature is low and the sky is clear.