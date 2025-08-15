EAEU countries’ mutual trade up 6.8% last year — Russian PM

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 15. /TASS/. EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member states’ mutual trade added 6.8% last year to almost 9 trillion rubles ($112 bln), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

The head of the Russian cabinet noted the need to give "a significant boost to mutual trade." "Its volume added 6.8% last year approaching 9 trillion rubles," he said, adding that "the potential is even higher."

The Union has faced "a variety of challenges" since its foundation ten years ago, the Russian premier noted. "The main thing is that we have worked to solve them together, based on trust and respect for each other's interests. I am confident that this is the key to future successes," he stressed.