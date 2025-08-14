Building railway tunnel between Russia, US would be beneficial to both countries - expert

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 14. /TASS/. Construction of a railway tunnel under the Bering Strait would be beneficial to both Russia and the US, American railway transportation expert Scott Spencer told TASS.

"With regard to the upcoming summit (meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on August 15 - TASS), I personally believe the Intercontinental railway is one of many things that I believe President Trump and President Putin can agree on. It would be mutually beneficial for their countries," the expert said commenting on the possibility of building a railway tunnel that would link Russia’s Chukotka region and Alaska.

According to the expert’s calculations, "the capacity of the Bering Strait tunnel on the Intercontinental railway is over 400 million tons a year."

"It's 3% of the global trade that exists right now," said Spencer, who heads an independent international group of experts advocating for the construction of the aforementioned tunnel. The group unites several dozen specialists, including in the fields of railway transportation and engineering. According to Spencer, the tunnel could become the "Panama Canal of the 21st century."

"This is one that's mutually beneficial, not only for the United States and Russia, but also Canada and China," he noted.

As an example of fruitful cooperation between Russia and the United States Spencer named the International Space Station (ISS). He drew attention to the fact that the construction of a railway tunnel under the Bering Strait would cost about as much as the creation and maintenance of the ISS.

"$100 billion is the cost that it took to build the International Space Station, plus to take several billions of dollars from our nations, both United States, Russia and the European nations, and Japan and others participate to keep it operating," he noted.

The expert said that ISS is going to be decommissioned and deorbited in 2030.

"So, we have the opportunity to build a much more lasting project," he said referring to the construction of a tunnel under the Bering Strait. The specialist added that the service life of this structure would be from 150 to 200 years. During this time, in his opinion, the initial capital investment of $100 billion would be recouped many times over as a result of the development of international trade, which would stimulate economic growth.

On August 8, Trump announced that he was counting on a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Then, plans for these talks were confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place on Russian territory, Ushakov added.