Russia’s foreign trade surplus down to $9.3 bln in June — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus decreased by $2.5 bln in June 2025 compared to the same period last year to $9.3 bln, according to preliminary estimates by the Bank of Russia.

Compared to the revised figure for May 2025, surplus of the balance of foreign trade in goods increased by $0.6 bln to $9.3 bln due to a more significant reduction in imports of goods compared to exports.

Deficit in the balance of services in June expanded to $4.8 bln, which is $0.3 bln higher than in May mainly due to a seasonal increase in Russians' spending during their foreign trips.

Current account surplus amounted to $0.7 bln in June 2025 against $2.8 bln in the previous month, the decline was due to an increase in the negative contribution of the balance of services and the balance of primary and secondary income, the regulator noted.

Surplus of the balance of foreign trade in goods decreased to $57.3 bln in January-June 2025 from $70.9 bln a year earlier due to a decrease in exports with stable import volumes, the Bank of Russia said. Surplus of the current account for January-June fell to $25 bln from $42.1 bln in the same period in 2024 due to a weakening trade balance and an expansion of the deficit in the balance of services.