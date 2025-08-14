Hainan Province’s Sanya takes lead in development of yachting industry in China

HAIKOU /China/, August 14. /TASS/. The city of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan is actively working to enhance its yacht tourism services. By the end of 2025, a total of 1,415 yachts were registered there, the Hainan Ribao newspaper reported.

According to the official data provided by the newspaper, 127,900 yacht trips were made in Sanya over the past year, with a total tourist flow exceeding 900,000 people. In 2024, Sanya was recognized as the city with the fastest-growing yacht tourism industry in China.

Sanya's total coastline is 264.42 kilometers long. The development of the yacht tourism industry is facilitated by world-class bays, such as Haitang and Yalong. Weather conditions allow for 300 days of sailing per year.

Sanya has taken the lead in implementing an innovative model of integrated yacht industry management. This model overcomes information barriers in transportation, tourism, maritime, and other sectors of the yacht charter market. It also facilitates the digitalization of management services. Once the relevant platform is connected to the network, the procedures that must be completed before going to sea will be significantly simplified, greatly reducing the load on marinas and yacht clubs.

Additionally, the city's maritime department has launched a special electronic one-stop service for registering purchased vessels. Previously, investors needed an average of 22 days to complete registration after purchasing a yacht. Now, processing time has been reduced to seven days.

Sanya has also played a leading role in introducing nationwide standards for verifying transactions in the yacht industry, helping to fill existing gaps and move toward standardized yacht trading.