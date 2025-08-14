Freight turnover of Russian seaports down 4.6% in January-July to 498 mln tons

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Freight turnover of Russian seaports amounted to 498.8 mln tons in January-July 2025, down by 4.6% compared with the same period last year, the Association of Commercial Seaports reported.

Dry cargo throughput totaled 242.2 mln tons, down by 6.4%, while liquid cargo throughput totaled 256.7 mln tones, down by 2.8%, according to the association.

Moreover, 391.6 mln tons of export cargoes were loaded (-5%), as well as 24.2 mln tons of imported cargoes, 43.1 mln tons of transit cargoes (+7.3%), and 40 mln tons of cabotage cargoes (-13.9%).

Freight turnover fell by 7.7% to 50.8 mln tons in seaports of the Arctic Basin, by 2.3% to 158.4 mln tons in seaports of the Baltic Basin, by 11.4% to 144.5 mln tons in seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin, by 30.4% to 3.9 mln tons in seaports of the Caspian Basin. Freight turnover in seaports of the Far Eastern basin amounted to 141.2 mln tons (+3%).