Russia’s retail trade turnover up 2.1% YOY in H1 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The retail trade turnover in Russia moved up by 2,1% year-on-year during the first six months of 2025 to 28.88 trillion rubles ($361 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

Retail sales in June 2025 gained 1.2% annually to 4.987 trillion rubles ($62.3 bln).

In June of this year, 96.6% of the retail trade turnover were formed by trading companies and individual entrepreneurs operating outside the market. The share of retail markets and fairs was 3.4% (in June 2024 - 96.3% and 3.7% respectively).

The ratio of foods, including beverages and tobacco products, was 49% in the retail trade structure in June 2025. The share of nonfoods was 51% (in last June - 47.6% and 52.4% respectively).