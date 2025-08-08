Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $43.8 bln as of August 1

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 3.5 trillion rubles ($43.8 bln) as of August 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports.

The figure totaled 58.2% from the target planned for the year, the ministry noted.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Industrial Support of Transport Mobility (69.3%), Family (66.7%), New Technologies of Health Preservation (65.2%), Youth and Children (64.2%), Human Resources (63.8%), Long And Active Life (62.3%), International Cooperation and Export (52.4%), and Environmental Welfare (50.4%).

According to the ministry’s data, performance is 40% and more for New Materials and Chemistry (49.6%), Efficient and Competitive Economy (48.3%), Unmanned Aerial Systems (46.1%), Infrastructure for Life (44.1%), Tourism and Hospitality (43.3%), New Nuclear and Power Technologies (42.9%), and Technological Support of Food Security (40%). They are followed by Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State (36.6%).

Minimal indicators are specified for Efficient Transport System (29.5%), and Production and Automation Facilities (19.9%). Performance was equal to zero for Development of Space Activity of the Russian Federation by 2030 and for Perspective by 2036, the Ministry informed.