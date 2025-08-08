Russia ramps up gasoline production for market stabilization

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian oil producers are ramping up gasoline production and put on stream reserve crude distillation and cracking units, the Ministry of Energy told reporters.

"The recovery activities are underway with the accelerated pace. Reserve crude distillation and cracking units are being put into operation. The crude distillation and fuel production volume is growing at some refineries," the ministry said.

The extra fuel volume because of the gasoline export ban will be directed to sales on the commodity exchange and to small retail sales on a priority basis, the ministry noted.