Seventeen planes redirected to alternate airfields amid restrictions in Sochi

SOCHI, August 8. /TASS/. Crews of seventeen airplanes decided to go to alternate airfields amid restrictions of aircraft arrival and departures triggered earlier in the Sochi Airport in South Russia, said the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya.

Restrictions were introduced earlier to ensure flight safety. The drone attack threat was announced in the Krasnodar Region.

"Seventeen airplanes making flights to Sochi went to alternate airfields during the effective period of restrictions," the regulator said.