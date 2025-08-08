Russian air regulator denies Krasnodar Airport opening

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Krasnodar Airport in South Russia will continue to be closed for flight safety reasons, the press service of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, told TASS.

Information appeared earlier in mass media that the airport may resume operations soon and is recruiting personnel.

"The press service of Rosaviatsiya does not confirm information about Krasnodar Airport opening. It will remain closed for flight safety considerations," the authority said.

Restrictions are effective in the Krasnodar Airport since 2022. The airport said earlier it maintains personnel to ensure readiness for the prompt restart of operations if the decision to open airspace is made.