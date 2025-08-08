Russia’s 2025 wheat harvest projected at 84.5 mln tonnes excluding new regions

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s wheat harvest in 2025 is expected to reach 84.5 mln tonnes, excluding new regions. This represents a 2.3% increase from 2024, Director General of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR) Dmitry Rylko told TASS.

"The nationwide wheat forecast is 84.5 mln tonnes, excluding the new regions. Last year, the wheat harvest stood at 82.6 mln tonnes," he said.

According to Rosstat data (excluding new regions), Russia’s total grain harvest in 2024 amounted to 125.9 mln tonnes, down from 144.9 mln tonnes in 2023. This includes 82.6 mln tonnes of wheat, compared to 92.8 mln tonnes the previous year.

Earlier reports citing Russia’s Agriculture Ministry indicated that the ministry is maintaining its forecast for total grain and legume output in 2025 at 135 mln tonnes, assuming favorable weather conditions during the harvest period. The ministry noted that certain southern regions, particularly the Rostov Region, the Republic of Crimea, and parts of the Krasnodar Region, have faced adverse conditions for grain development this year. At the same time, actual yields have surpassed last year’s levels in most parts of the Central, Volga, and North Caucasus federal districts, as well as in several southern regions including Adygea and Volgograd.