Necessary investment in Chukotka's tourism projects estimated at $38 million

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Necessary investment in development of tourism projects in Chukotka is estimated at 3 billion rubles ($38 million), press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"As for the hotel business, the focus is on business tourism. Necessary investment in development of tourist projects in Chukotka is estimated at 3.05 billion rubles. We have identified land plots, comfortable for development of tourism, with connected infrastructures," Chukotka's Deputy Governor Anton Yaremchuk said.

In 2024, Chukotka was the Arctic's leader in terms of growing numbers of visitors: the region welcomed about 25,000 people. In 2024, a hotel was built in the city of Pevek. The city is one of "entry points to the region." Key aspects, hindering the development, are staffing shortage, insufficient accommodation options, and logistical difficulties.