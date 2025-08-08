Representatives of 36 countries to attend Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The geography of participants of this year’s Eastern Economic Forum will include 36 countries, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"About 6,000 people are expected to attend the Forum. The geography of participants already includes 36 countries and territories," according to a statement following a meeting on preparations for the tenth Eastern Economic Forum.

More than 200 events are planned within the framework of the roadmap for preparing the infrastructure of the region and the city of Vladivostok for hosting the Forum, Governor of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako said. Headquarters for ensuring public order, citizen safety, and electricity supply are operating. Some 455 volunteers have been trained.

The 10th anniversary Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year from September 3 to 6. This year's main theme is 'The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity'.