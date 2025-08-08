Russian stock market opens main session with positive momentum

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock market began the main trading session with an upward trend in its key indices, according to trading data. The yuan also showed gains at the opening of the session on Friday.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was up by 0.65% to 2,895.11 points, while the RTS index also rose by 0.65%, reaching 1,148.86 points. At the same time, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange increased by 4.35 kopecks compared to the previous trading day’s closing level, reaching 11.034 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its growth and stood at 2,887.38 points (+0.38%), while the RTS index was at 1,145.81 points (+0.38%). During the same period, the yuan accelerated its gains and traded at 11.059 rubles (+6.85 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in US dollars and euros on June 13, 2024, following sanctions imposed by the United States on both the Exchange and the National Clearing Centre. To determine the official exchange rates of the US dollar and euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia now relies on bank reporting and data from over-the-counter trading.