Price of Brent oil down below $66 per barrel on ICE first since June 30

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2025 delivery has dropped below $66 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since June 30, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 9:27 a.m. Moscow time (6:27 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 0.63% at $65.99 per barrel.

By 9:42 a.m. Moscow time (6:42 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended losses to 0.92% trading at $65.8 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September delivery was down by 1.02% at $63.19 per barrel.