Gazprom to continue defending its interests in Moldova

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Revocation of the gas supply license from Moldovagaz is the closing stage of ruining the business of this group by the Moldovan side, the Russian gas holding Gazprom said.

"Revocation of the gas supply license of Moldovagaz cannot be viewed differently than the closing stage of ruining the business of the Moldovagaz Group by the Moldovan side and deprival of Gazprom of the investment target it owns. Gazprom will continue defending its lawful rights and interests by all the means available," the company said.

Earlier reports said that the National Energy Regulation Agency of Moldova revoked the license of Moldovagaz, the joint venture with Gazprom, because the energy company did not fulfil requirements to its split or assets sale.