Talks between Russian, UAE leaders important, parties to boost investments — RDIF chief

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has called the meeting between presidents of Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, very important, noting that the parties intend to boost investments.

"A very important meeting with the UAE. It is our important investment partner," Dmitriev told reporters. The RDIF, together with sovereign funds and other investors from the UAE, has implemented over 60 investments in leading Russian companies in such sectors as infrastructure, technology, agriculture and more, he said.

"We will continue to actively increase investments together with the Emirati side, including in the technology sector and the medical area," Dmitriev said, adding that Moscow is open to the idea of many Russian medical products being produced and certified in the UAE.

"We see significant growth not only in trade turnover and joint investments, but also in those companies that are growing thanks to joint Russian-UAE investments," he said and mentioned Yandex as an example.