Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 14% in January-July 2025

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget grew by 14% annually in January-July 2025 to 14.79 trillion rubles ($186.6 bln), the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget totaled 14.793 bln rubles (+14% year on year), which is line with the target path. An increase in receipts of turnover-based revenues, including VAT, amounted to 6.7% in January-July against the like period of the last year," the ministry informed.

Consistent positive dynamics is noted as regards the receipt of key non-oil and gas revenues by the federal budget and the budgetary system on the whole, the ministry added.