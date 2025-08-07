Unipro’s net profit falls by 3.8% to $261.98 mln in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Unipro’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-June 2025 amounted to 20.89 bln rubles ($261.98 mln), representing a 3.8% decrease compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the company’s financial report.

At the same time, the company’s revenue rose by 1.8% to 64.1 bln rubles ($803.61 mln). Operating profit came to 17.3 bln rubles ($217.12 mln), marking a 21% decline. Profit before tax totaled 27.6 bln rubles ($346.50 mln), up 2.2%. Operating expenses increased by 14.2%, reaching 46.8 bln rubles ($586.49 mln).

Unipro comprises five thermal power plants with a total installed capacity of 11,285 MW.

In April 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree placing 83.73% of Unipro shares, previously owned by the Uniper SE group, under temporary management by the Federal Agency for State Property Management.