Investment in Yakutsk logistics center estimated at $37 million

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Implementation of the project to build a transport and logistics center in the city of Yakutsk requires 3 billion rubles ($37 million), a presentation by Yakutia's Minister of Economy Peter Popov read.

"Construction of a transport and logistics center in the city of Yakutsk. Implementation dates: 2026-2027. Total cost: 3.1 billion rubles," read the presentation, which the minister made at the Day of Investor event, organized by the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic.

The center's capacity will be 570,000 tons, the minister added.

The transport and logistics center is directly connected with the project of building a bridge over the Lena River in Yakutsk, he continued. "The bridge, of course, is a giant project that is being implemented. Due to this project, the region's transport accessibility will grow from 22% to 87%," he added.

Construction of the Lena River bridge near Yakutsk began in October, 2024. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.