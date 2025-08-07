Primorsky Region's business resident to create ship repair complex in 2025

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A business resident of the Bolshoy Kamen advanced-development territory will create a ship repair complex in the Primorsky Region in 2025, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"In 2025, Grandier, a business resident of the Bolshoy Kamen advanced-development territory, will create a complex to repair and maintain ships and boats. The company will offer replacement of exterior elements, diagnostics and repair of onboard equipment, painting and sealing of hulls, as well as regular services," the press service reported.

The new complex will be located next to large shipbuilding and ship repair facilities, the company's CEO Alexander Yunkov said. "We are creating a compact, highly efficient facility with necessary equipment," he added.

"The new business resident's project will satisfy demand from commercial large-tonnage and small-size fleets," director of the corporation's branch in the Primorsky Region, Alexey Dunaev, said. "This and other business residents enjoy tax benefits, administrative preferences, opportunities to obtain land, as well as infrastructures, preferential financing, legal and personnel support," he said.

Bolshoy Kamen's 40 business residents are implementing projects in the region. Under agreements with the corporation, businesses are investing 561 billion rubles ($7 billion), creating 21,200 jobs. Businesses have already invested 219.9 billion rubles ($2.7 billion) and created 12,800 jobs.