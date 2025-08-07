Russian stocks up by over 4.5% amid agreed meeting between Russian, US leaders

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian stocks extended gains as Russia and the US agreed on a meeting between presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in the coming days, with main indices having gained more than 4.5%, according to trading data.

As of 11:03 a.m. Moscow time (08:03 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 4.12% at 2,878.5 points, while the RTS Index was up by 4.12% at 1,130.78 points. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2025 delivery on London's ICE had moved to the negative territory as it traded at $66.91 per barrel (-0.07).

By 11:22 a.m. Moscow time (08:22 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index had extended gains to 4.58% as it traded at 2,891.16 points, while the RTS was up by 4.58% at 1,135.76 points. By that time the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil had returned to growth as it traded at $67.14 per barrel (+0.27) while the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September delivery was down by 0.71% at $64.59 per barrel.

As Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters, the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will hold a meeting in the coming days. Next week was designated as the target date for the leaders' meeting, with the summit being worked out now.

The venue for the Putin-Trump meeting has been agreed on. The Kremlin will inform about it later.