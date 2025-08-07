Russia increases fish exports by 13% to over $3.1 bln in January-July

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. According to expert estimates, Russia’s exports of fish and seafood rose by 13% in value terms from January through July 2025 compared to the same period last year, exceeding $3.1 bln. In volume terms, exports grew by 5% to over 1.2 mln tonnes, federal center Agroexport told TASS.

The value of exports increased across several product categories, including frozen fish, crustaceans, fish fillets, canned fish and caviar, mollusks, live fish, and others.

The top five importers of Russian fish and seafood by value were China, South Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, and Japan.

Frozen fish accounted for the largest share of export deliveries in value terms at 52%. Crustaceans ranked second with a 34% share, followed by fish fillets.