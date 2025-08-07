Russian stock market rises at opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opened the main trading session with gains across leading indices, while the yuan weakened at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose above 2,800 points for the first time since July 25, 2025, reaching 2,840.18 points, a 2.73% increase. The RTS index also climbed by 2.73% to 1,115.73 points. The MOEX index had previously crossed the 2,800-point mark during the evening session on August 6. At the market open, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate dropped by 8.05 kopecks from the previous close, settling at 11.0135 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m., the MOEX index had slowed its advance to 2,825.37 points (+2.2%), while the RTS index stood at 1,109.91 points (+2.2%). At the same time, the yuan trimmed its losses and traded at 11.0175 rubles (-7.65 kopecks).

Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the US dollar and euro on June 13, 2024, following US sanctions imposed on the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the official ruble exchange rates for the dollar and euro, the Bank of Russia now relies on bank reporting and data from over-the-counter trading.