China-Russia trade volume falls by 8.1% to $125.8 bln in January-July

BEIJING, August 7. /TASS/. The trade volume between China and Russia declined by 8.1% year-on-year from January through July, amounting to $125.8 bln, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to the published data, China’s exports over the seven-month period totaled $56.23 bln, marking an 8.5% decrease. Imports of Russian goods to China fell by 7.7% to $69.57 bln.

Russia’s trade surplus in January-July reached $13.34 bln, which is approximately the same as during the corresponding period of 2024.

In July alone, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $19.13 bln, reflecting an 8.7% increase compared to June. Chinese exports for the month rose by 9.6% to $9.08 bln, while imports reached $10.05 bln, up 7.8%.

The bulk of Russian exports to China by value consists of crude oil, natural gas, and coal. Other key commodities include copper and copper ore, timber, fuels, and seafood. China exports a broad range of products to Russia - from automobiles, tractors, computers, smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment to children’s toys, clothing, and footwear.

In 2023, bilateral trade rose by 26.3% to $240.11 bln. In 2024, China and Russia set a new record, pushing the figure to over $244 bln.