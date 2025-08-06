Price of Brent oil down below $67 per barrel on ICE first since July 2

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2025 delivery has dropped below $67 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since July 2, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 9:07 p.m. Moscow time (6:07 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 1.15% at $66.9 per barrel.

By 9:22 p.m. Moscow time (6:22 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended losses to 1.29% trading at $66.81 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September 2025 delivery was down by 2.01% at $64.25 per barrel.