Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index fell by 0.78% to 2,764.62 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.96% to 1,086.05 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble slipped slightly to 11.09 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Thursday at 79-81 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11-11.2 per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,725-2,825 points on August 7.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 79-81 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 92-94 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11-11.4 rubles range.