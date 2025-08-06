US crude oil inventories down 3 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. US commercial crude oil inventories declined by 3 mln barrels over the past week, totaling 423.7 mln barrels as of August 1, 2025, the US Department of Energy reported.

The department noted that current stockpiles are 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

As of 5:33 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent crude futures for October delivery on the ICE exchange in London was up 0.83% at $68.24 per barrel, while WTI futures for September delivery rose 0.29% to $65.67 per barrel.