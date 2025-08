MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official exchange rate of the US dollar at 80.1914 rubles for August 7, 2025 - up 14 kopecks from the previous level.

The official euro rate has been raised by 50 kopecks to 93.0072 rubles.

The official rate of the Chinese yuan was increased by 1 kopeck to 11.1165 rubles.