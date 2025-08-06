All-terrain tours may attract to Arctic regions $62 million a year — expert

YAKUTSK, August 6. /TASS/. All-terrain tours may attract every year to Arctic regions between 2.5 and 5 billion rubles ($31-62 million), Deputy President of the Association of All-Terrain Vehicles Manufacturers Tatiana Zikunkova told TASS.

"All-terrain tourism is a unique opportunity for visitors from across the world to experience new, strong impressions and discover the unexplored Arctic. The all-terrain direction has a good potential of attracting funds to the Arctic regions, and it may attract from 2.5 to 5 billion rubles a year," she said after the Arctic-Regions Forum in Arkhangelsk.

Burlak all-terrain vehicles' manufacturer offers tourist expeditions on all-terrain vehicles in northern Kamchatka, and the Arhant Company organizes tours in the Murmansk and Arkhangelsk Regions, she continued.

All-terrain tourism will contribute to further development of ecological and ethnographic tourism in the Russian Federation, and to environmental protection. It will also stimulate domestic manufacturers to develop vehicles models thus attracting investment and ensuring taxes to budgets of all levels, she said in conclusion.