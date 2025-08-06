Individuals invested $2.9 bln in securities at Moscow Exchange in July

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Individuals invested 232.4 bln rubles ($2.9 bln) in securities at the Moscow Exchange in July 2025, which is almost two times more than last July, the press service of the Moscow Exchange said.

"Individuals invested 232.4 bln rubles in securities in July 2025, which is almost twice more than in last July, including 13.2 bln rubles ($164.6 mln) in stocks, 206.8 bln rubles ($2.6 bln) in bonds (3.2 times more as compared to July 2024), and 12.4 bln rubles ($154.6 mln) in capital units of funds," the stock exchange said.

The number of individuals having broker accounts at the Moscow Exchange totaled 37.8 mln as of the end of July 2025.