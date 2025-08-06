US secondary sanctions target European energy security — expert

BEIJING, August 6. /TASS/. Secondary sanctions for purchases of Russian energy resources, which will be imposed by Washington on China and India, may eventually hit energy security of Europe, senior research fellow of the Taihe analytical institute Wang Zaibang told TASS.

"I suspect that Trump’s sanctions against China and India, related to Russian energy cooperation, are most probably aimed at facilitating imports of Russian energy resources by the United States through weakening of cooperation between Russia and China and India, which will be then resold to Europe, thereby suppressing independent development of Europe and increasing its energy dependence on Washington," the expert said.

China and India will most probably take appropriate tit-for-tat measures and prevent the increase in imports of American resources by these countries [instead of Russian ones] as Washington hopes, Wang added.