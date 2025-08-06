US may undermine dollar hegemony by secondary sanctions — expert

BEIJING, August 6. /TASS/. Secondary sanctions for buying Russian energy resources to be introduced by Washington against China and India may undermine the dollar hegemony and strengthen BRICS, senior research fellow of the Taihe analytical institute Wang Zaibang told TASS.

"If the US is ready to resort to complete severance of trade and economic ties, they need to take into account that includes the dollar hegemony also. It may result in accelerated internationalization of the yuan and closer economic and financial cooperation in BRICS countries," Wang said.

The arsenal of measures for sanction pressure in Washington’s hands becomes increasingly smaller, the expert added.