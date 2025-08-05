Trump-allied arms makers to rake in billions from government contracts — FT

LONDON, August 5. /TASS/. US defense companies closely linked to the administration of US President Donald Trump will receive billions of dollars in government funding under the law pushed passed by Congress in early July on government spending, the Financial Times reported.

According to its assessment, Anduril Industries and Palantir Technologies, owned by billionaires Peter Thiel and Palmer Luckey, who publicly supported Trump's re-election in 2024, will benefit most from the newly approved government spending on defense and security.

Anduril Industries, as the only supplier certified by the US government, is highly likely to receive all $6 billion allocated for the installation of autonomous surveillance towers to prevent illegal crossing of the American border, FT notes. Earlier, the US Army signed a $10 billion contract with Palantir Technologies for the development of software for intelligence gathering.

Some Trump administration officials responsible for intelligence and military modernization previously held senior positions at Anduril and Palantir, the newspaper notes. Moreover, family members and associates of the US president, such as Donald Trump Jr. and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, own stock in these defense companies, writes FT.

Last December, Anduril Industries and Palantir Technologies formed a consortium to accelerate the pace of AI adoption by the military. Specifically, the companies are both involved in the US Army's Titan program, aimed at developing an AI-based reconnaissance and targeting system.

The bill on government spending, taxes and the debt ceiling was finally passed by Congress on July 3. According to the document, Washington will allot an extra $150 billion for defense, in particular for the production of high-tech drones and the creation of the Golden Dome missile defense system. An additional $165 billion will be allocated for the needs of the Department of Homeland Security, including to combat illegal migrants.