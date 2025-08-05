Russia supports international cooperation in development of transport corridors

TURKMENBASHI, August 5. /TASS/. Russia speaks for proactive international cooperation on transport corridors development matters and facilitation of ties among different regions of the world, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the plenary session of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

Logistics is the key problem for landlocked developing countries, he noted. "The isolated position significantly restrains the global markets outreach. In its turn, it entails growth of transportation costs, increase of goods delivery time and vulnerability for the economy," the deputy prime minister said.

"The task can be solved in the first instance on account of building sustainable logistical chains. Russia consistently speaks for proactive international cooperation on issues of transport corridors development and making ties between different regions of the world easier. Our country boasts significant transit potential. This enables optimizing routes, reduce the time of international cargo transportation and guarantee their reliability. We can thereby contribute to strengthening the global passenger service," Patrushev said.

The East-West is the main Russian corridor, providing for seamless connection of Pacific ports with China, Mongolia, Central Asian, Caucasian, Eastern European countries, and with Baltic and Black Seas, the deputy prime minister noted. Measures to increase throughput capacity are being implemented at key railway lines of Siberia and the Far East.

The North-South international transport corridor linking Russia and countries of Central and Southern Asia, the Persian Gulf and East Africa is being developing, Patrushev said. "That is, it covers a bunch of landlocked countries. The transport corridor has been already functioning. We plan that intensity of transportation along the North - South corridor will grow from year to year," the official stressed.

"Considering such opportunities, Russia is ready to provide maximal assistance to cargo transit and provide all the required infrastructure. We suggest using the format of bilateral intergovernmental agreements for that. I would like to stress we are ready to discuss different variants of cooperation," he added.