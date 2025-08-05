Russia ready to boost food supplies to global market — Deputy PM Patrushev

TURKMENBASHI /Turkmenistan/, August 5. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to boost food supplies to the global market, share the experience of using advanced technologies in the agricultural sector with partners, as well as help with training of professional specialists, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the plenary session of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

"Ensuring food security is another major challenge for landlocked developing countries. The removal of barriers to international trade in agriculture products should be an answer to it. Russia is one of the key exporters of food, including grain, vegetable oils, and fish. And we are ready to boost supplies of food products to the global market," he said.

It is important for any country to have its own sustainable agriculture sector, the official noted. "It requires developing advanced soil cultivation and melioration technologies, using modern seeds adapted to climatic conditions, introducing agrochemicals and plant protection products. We are ready to share our experience with partners and help with the training of professional specialists," he said.

Russia is a leading exporter of mineral fertilizers, Patrushev added. "We aim to expand supplies of those products to all interested countries," he stressed.