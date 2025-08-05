Russia has preconditions for global drone leadership — VEB.RF CEO

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia has all the preconditions for global leadership in unmanned aerial vehicles, CEO of VEB.RF state corporation Igor Shuvalov said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Concerning the technology leadership, as the specialists say - I rely on their opinion in this case, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have all the preconditions, for example, to achieve global leadership in unmanned aerial vehicles. We need to explore this agenda," Shuvalov said.

VEB.RF is working within the framework of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and the Industry Development Fund, as well as other organizations, he noted. "All the opportunities are in place here to put together the technology leadership project," Shuvalov stressed.