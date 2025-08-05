Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on August 6

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance announces auctions for two issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds to be held on August 6.

Fixed-income OFZ bonds of Issue 26248 mature on May 16, 2040 and Issue 26225 mature on May 10, 2034 will be offered to investors in the amount of balances available for the offering, the ministry said.

Bids can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange.

Settlements under transactions made at the auctions will be performed on the next business day.