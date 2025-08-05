Russian stock market returns to growth after intraday low

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market returned to growth during the main trading session after hitting its intraday low, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was up 0.75%, reaching 2,752.59 points, while the RTS Index also rose by 0.75% to 1,079.64 points.

By 3:19 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had shifted to a decline, reaching the day’s low at 2,764.77 points (-0.33%), while the RTS Index stood at 1,093.16 points (-0.33%).

Subsequently, the MOEX Index sharply rebounded and renewed its intraday high, climbing to 2,792.51 points (+0.67%), with the RTS Index also gaining 0.67% to reach 1,104.13 points, according to trading data as of 3:49 p.m. Moscow time.

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in US dollars and euros due to sanctions imposed by the United States against the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the official exchange rates of the US dollar and euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia relies on banking reports and data from over-the-counter trading.