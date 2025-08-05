Trans-Baikal Region's new business resident to open two building materials plants

CHITA, August 5. /TASS/. A new business resident of the Trans-Baikal advanced-development territory, the Metallalyans Company, will launch by 2027 two plants to make building materials, the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic reported on its website.

"The Metallalyans Company, a business resident of the Trans-Baikal advanced-development territory, will start making building metal structures and concrete products. The production of blocks, road curbs, paving slabs, paving stones, and metal structures will begin in 2027. Under an agreement with the corporation, the company will invest more than 277 million rubles ($3.5 million) and will create 25 jobs," the release reads.

Two land plots of more than 210,000 square meters have been leased to the company at a discounted cost. The plants' annual production capacity will be about 2,800 tons of metal and 20,500 square meters of reinforced concrete products.

According to the corporation, 100 projects with investments worth more than 906 billion rubles ($11.4 billion) are being implemented in the Trans-Baikal Region, and 34,000 jobs are being created. Business residents have invested 394 billion rubles ($5 billion) and created more than 14,200 jobs. As many as 35 projects in various industries have been put into operation. Business residents enjoy insurance premiums cut to 7.6% for 10 years, lower property and profit taxes, options to receive land and infrastructure support, promotion for products and services, legal protection and other state incentives.