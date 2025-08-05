Rostec expects $12.5 bln in revenues for H1 2025

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Rostec expects revenues of about 1-1.5 trillion rubles ($12.5-18.7 bln) in the first half of 2025, including receipts from nondefense products manufacturing and sales totaling 455 bln rubles ($5.7 bln), CEO of the Russian state corporation Sergey Chemezov said at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We will have about one trillion - one trillion and a half [rubles] in revenues as of the end of the first six months and 455 billion [rubles] are earnings received from manufacturing and sales of nondefense products. Almost every third ruble was earned from manufacturing of civilian products," Chemezov said.

Planned investments as of the end of the first six months of 2025 amount to 260 bln rubles ($3.2 bln), the chief executive added.