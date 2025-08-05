Energy of future to be key topic of Russian Energy Week

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The steering committee of the Russian Energy Week 2025 international forum has approved the architecture of the business program of the event, the Roscongress Foundation reports.

The forum will be held in Moscow from October 15 to 17 on two sites. Main discussions will be held in the Manege exhibition center. The exhibition of technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy center will be showcased in the Gostiny Dvor. The key topic of the forum this year will be "Creating the energy of the future together," Roscongress said.

"The Russian Energy Week has become during the period of its existence the milestone international industry venue attracting leading representatives of the fuel and energy sector from the whole world, without exaggeration. The business program of the Russian Energy Week of this year comprises all the current issues of global energy industry development and the exhibition of the special equipment and technologies for the fuel and energy sector, which is organized for the second time, will demonstrate the greatest achievements of Russian researchers and developers," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

More than thirty activities are planned as part of the business program, consolidated in topical units of International Cooperation, Technologies as Key Driver of Energy Sector Development, Sustainable Development: Adaptation to New Reality, and Russian Fuel and Energy Sector: Development Strategy.

Participants will discuss the Russia-OPEC energy dialog, interaction with Africa, and expansion of partnership within the framework of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and ASEAN. "I am confident the Russian Energy Week will again become the central place for the international energy dialog required at present," Advisor to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov said.

Particular attention will be paid to the Russian Energy Strategy 2050, including issues of supplies to the domestic market and realization of the export potential.