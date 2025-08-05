Putin instructs VEB.RF to focus on supporting original Russian projects

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The development corporation VEB.RF should prioritize original Russian technological projects, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with its chairman Igor Shuvalov in the Kremlin.

"We need our own developments and organization of production on our own platforms. The current level of technological development and the state of the economy allow us to do it," he said.

"Therefore, I ask you, of course, when determining promising projects that you support, to pay attention to it," the president added.

VEB "is the largest development institution" in the country, Putin noted.