Price of Brent oil down below $68 per barrel on ICE first since July 16

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2025 delivery has dropped below $68 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since July 16, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 12:57 p.m. Moscow time (9:57 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 1.06% at $67.95 per barrel.

By 1:15 p.m. Moscow time (10:15 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 0.9% trading at $68.06 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September 2025 delivery was down by 0.98% at $65.52 per barrel.