Ministry to allocate $77 mln for currency, gold transactions from August 7 to September 4

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 6.2 bln rubles ($77.4 mln) for selling foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from August 7 to September 4, with daily purchases equaling 0.3 bln rubles ($3.7 mln), the ministry reported.

From July 7 to August 6 the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 18.77 bln rubles ($238 mln) for sale of foreign currency and gold under the fiscal rule, with daily purchases equaling 0.82 bln rubles ($10 mln).