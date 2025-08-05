Shortfall in Russia’s extra oil and gas budget revenues to total $150 mln in August

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The shortfall in Russia’s additional oil and gas federal budget revenues may reach 12.1 bln rubles ($150.9 mln) in August 2025, the Finance Ministry reported.

"The volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget is projected at -12.1 bln rubles in August 2025. The deviation of actual received oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly volume of oil and gas revenues and the estimate of the base monthly volume of oil and gas revenues from the base monthly volume of oil and gas revenues in July 2025 totaled 5.9 bln rubles," the report said.

Payments from the Russian budget to oil companies as part of the fuel damper mechanism amounted to 59.9 bln rubles ($747 mln) in July 2025, 34.5 bln rubles in June, 42.5 bln rubles in May, 62.7 bln rubles in April, 100.3 bln rubles in March, 148.3 bln rubles in February, and 156.4 bln rubles in January.