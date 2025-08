MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opens in the green, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.36% to 2,783.91 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.4% to 1,100.73 points.

The yuan lost 2.1 kopecks against the ruble to 11.0515 rubles.