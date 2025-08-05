Russia Services PMI down to 48.6 points in July

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russia Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined in July 2025 from 49.2 points a month earlier to 48.6 points, S&P Global says in its research.

"The rate of contraction was the steepest since June 2024, despite being modest overall. Lower activity was widely linked to a reduction in new order intakes and weak client demand," S&P said.

"The fall in business activity was in part driven by a decrease in new sales at the start of the third quarter. The decline ended a 12-month sequence of growth and was the quickest since January 2023. The modest contraction reportedly stemmed from lower customer numbers and a subdued sales environment," S&P experts noted.

The index value above 50 points to growth of business activity and marks its slowdown if being below 50 points.