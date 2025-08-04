Price of Brent oil down below $69 per barrel on ICE first since July 28

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2025 delivery has dropped below $69 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since July 28, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 11:36 a.m. Moscow time (8:36 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 0.46% at $68.98 per barrel.

By 11:56 a.m. Moscow time (8:56 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended losses to 0.79% trading at $68.75 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September 2025 delivery was down by 1.28% at $66.36 per barrel.